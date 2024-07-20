Tyler Robertson with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Tyler Robertson (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 07/20/2024
Tyler Robertson (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 07/20/2024
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Gray was the Nationals' lone All-Star representative last season.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Cameron Payne has agreed to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks. He will sign for the veteran minimum's exception.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Jones has been charged with assault and interference with communications.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.