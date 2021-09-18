Tyler O'Neill's two-run homer

The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday: ___ MAX EFFORT Max Scherzer has dominated since being traded to the Dodgers, and tries to extend his success streak when he pitches at Cincinnati in a matchup with playoff implications. Scherzer is 6-0 with an 0.88 ERA in eight starts for Los Angeles, which got the three-time Cy Young Award winner and star infielder Trea Turner from Washington at the trade deadline in late July. In 51 innings for the Dodgers, Scherzer has allowed just 29