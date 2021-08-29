Tyler Mahle's six strikeouts

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tyler Mahle strikes out six batters with two earned runs through seven innings of work in his outing against the Reds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories