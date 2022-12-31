Tyler Herro with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets
Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 12/30/2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi
Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.
Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s
That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the
MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th
Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo
BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a
VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin
MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Ke
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams