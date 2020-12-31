Tyler Herro with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks
SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in the first half. Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar eRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members that were in attendance at the AT&T Center. Hammon took over the team's huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history. Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season. A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014. Associated Press, The Associated Press
MIAMI — The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours.And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged.Goran Dragic scored 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks 119-108 on Wednesday night -- one day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.Tyler Herro scored 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series against the team that finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the past two regular seasons.Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists — for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo scored 15 and Jrue Holiday 13 for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton was held to eight on 3-for-15 shooting.Avery Bradley scored 16 and Kelly Olynyk had 15 for Miami.Milwaukee’s lead was 72-58 early in the second half, 84-73 with 3:44 left in the third. It was all Miami from there, with the Heat — who were without Jimmy Butler for a second straight game because of a sprained right ankle — outscoring the Bucks 40-15 over the next 12 minutesHerro beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to get Miami within three, Dragic opened the final quarter with another 3 to tie it and the Heat, who trailed by as many as 51 on Tuesday, took the lead for good on a 3 by Olynyk with 9:04 left.From the outset, it was nothing like Tuesday's Milwaukee romp.Milwaukee had 21 points after four minutes Tuesday; the Bucks were held to four in the first four minutes Wednesday. The Bucks had 46 points after one quarter Tuesday; they had 45 in the first 19 minutes on Wednesday.And eventually, the Heat found a way to end 2020 with a win.TIP-INSBucks: Brook Lopez, arguing that Adebayo flopped for a foul in the first half, theatrically fell to the court before Adebayo took the ensuing free throws. ... Pat Connaughton scored 12 and Bobby Portis had 11 for Milwaukee.Heat: Andre Iguodala got his first start as a member of the Heat, meaning for the 17th consecutive year — 2004 through 2020 — he has started at least one game. ... Miami used 11 players in the first quarter alone.2020 RECORDMilwaukee finished the calendar year 33-20 (28-15 regular season, 5-5 playoffs). Miami finished 2020 at 36-29 (22-22 regular season, 14-7 playoffs).4 FOR 4The Heat have used four starting lineups in their first four games, a franchise first. The only other teams to use four lineups in four games this season: Cleveland and Minnesota. The Bucks have had the same starters in all five games.UP NEXTBucks: Host Chicago on Friday.Heat: Visit Dallas on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Although John Wolford always believed he could be an NFL quarterback, he hadn't done much in his first three seasons at Wake Forest to persuade anybody else.So he worked at an investment firm during the summer and lined up a job in finance after he graduated.Wolford then had an outstanding senior season for the Demon Deacons, but didn't get drafted. He was three days away from starting his banking career when the New York Jets offered an audition.He put his Wall Street plans on hold and started down another career path that has led him into the Rams' backfield this Sunday, when he'll try to lead Los Angeles (9-6) to the playoffs in his NFL debut.“You can only go play football once,” Wolford said Wednesday. “I can go back and work a desk job later on in life. I told myself, 'I'm going to give it a year. I'm going to give it everything I've got.' And it's all worked out.”Wolford is obviously good with numbers and risk assessment, and he actually sees a strong probability of a 6-foot-1 quarterback succeeding under these daunting circumstances. That's because he knows the full scope of his investment in himself, and he's determined to make it pay off.“It's been a fun journey getting to this point,” Wolford said. “It's a lot of hard work, and I'm confident in the time I've spent that has gotten me here. I'm confident in my capabilities as a player. I know I can spin it. I know how to make the throws, and then mentally it's about making the right decisions."Wolford has been on the Rams' roster for the last 31 games, but he will take his first NFL snaps at SoFi Stadium on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (8-7). Los Angeles (9-6) needs a win or a loss by Chicago to reach the post-season, but the Rams will have to do it without Jared Goff.Los Angeles' starting quarterback for the past 4 1/2 seasons had thumb surgery Monday, and he won't play for at least another week. That means the Rams must rely on Wolford against the Cardinals, who need a win to earn their own playoff spot.Wolford landed with the Rams after that short stint with the Jets was followed by a season in the defunct Alliance of American Football. He caught the attention of the Rams and Sean McVay, who signed him last season as their third-stringer behind Goff and Blake Bortles.Although he probably would have gone two full seasons without a snap if Goff hadn't got hurt last week in Seattle, Wolford doesn't regret his decision to postpone finance. He stays busy preparing as the Rams' starter each week while running their scout team with a precision and attention to detail that impresses his coaches.“I think that it's very difficult in the NFL to earn the respect of your teammates when you've never gone in a game,” said Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley, another former college quarterback. “But John Wolford has the full respect of our entire team because of how he performs on the practice field, in the meetings, in the weight room. That's a rare thing. We're all excited for his opportunity this weekend.”McVay compares Wolford's skill set to that of Doug Flutie, another undersized quarterback who could run. Wolford's mobility is an upgrade over Goff, whose inconsistency down the stretch has played a significant role in the Rams' two-game losing streak and potential slide out of the playoff picture.Wolford faces an extraordinary task to step in against the talented Arizona defence, but McVay has been confident in Wolford's ability to thrive in a real game for two years.“He's as disciplined a guy as I've been around in terms of having that rhythm, that process, that routine,” McVay said. “I'm confident in John, but I'm also confident in the other 10 players around him. We've got to do it collectively, but man, what a great opportunity.”Although he's an NFL newcomer, Wolford has had impressive football moments: He once outdueled future NFL MVP Lamar Jackson when Wake played Louisville, and he excelled in that season with the AAF's Arizona Hotshots.Sunday's game is exponentially bigger than all of that, according to Wolford. He believes he'll be ready for the next step up.“I'm just going to put my head down and work to the best of my ability,” Wolford said. “Whatever happens, I'll be able to sleep at night. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity.”NOTES: Leading WR Cooper Kupp is unlikely to play after going on the COVID-19 reserve list, McVay said. ... LT Andrew Whitworth has been cleared to return to practice. He won't play this week, but could be ready for the post-season. The 39-year-old has missed six games with a knee injury. ... Los Angeles also activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve, but he won't play this week, McVay said. ... RB Malcolm Brown is limited by a shoulder injury. If the veteran can't play and rookie Cam Akers doesn't return from his high ankle sprain, the Rams would play Sunday without any running backs who have a carry this season. McVay said he would be confident giving carries to rookie Xavier Jones, who has played only on special teams. ... Akers is “making great progress” after missing just one game, McVay said. “I wouldn't bet against this kid.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
