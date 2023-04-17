Tyler Herro with a block vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a block vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/16/2023
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
The Lakers rode a dominant second half to steal Game 1 on the road.
The Lakers enter their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies confident and on a roll. LeBron James says, "Don't change much from what we've done."
The Sacramento Kings seized a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors with a 126-123 win for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years. De'Aaron Fox had the second-highest-scoring playoff debut of all time with 38 points. Malik Monk added 32 ...
The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the first round but Andrew Wiggins' return provided a boost.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter. At halftime, Herro was ruled out for the rest of the game with a broken hand. Herro had scored 12 points in the first half to help th
Live pregame, in-game and postgame updates from Game 1 of the NBA playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Austin Reaves scores 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in Game 1 on Sunday in Memphis.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the postseason after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123 on Saturday night. The first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against
Rai Hachimura, acquired before the February trade deadline, scored a playoff career-high 29 points in the Lakers’ 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies.
The coaches for the Kings and Warriors had plenty to say before the start of Game 1.
LeBron James, Ja Morant and Anthony Davis headline the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff series, but other players will have key roles. Here's what NBA scouts say.
The Battle of Northern California will commence with thunderous applause Saturday when the Kings play the Warriors in Game 1 at Golden 1 Center.
Malik Monk in Game 1 against the Warriors gave the Kings the same thing he’s given them all season: bravado and aggression.
The Western Conference’s third-seeded Sacramento Kings and sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The two franchises have never met before in the postseason.
Giannis Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his back late in the first quarter and was withdrawn despite trying to play on initially.