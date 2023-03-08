Tyler Herro with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

Associated Press

Gonzaga's players heard the criticisms this wasn't the same Bulldogs team that has been among the nation's elite in recent years, and they even struggled themselves to live up to the program's enormous expectations. “There were numerous days where I was not fun to be around,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. The Bulldogs kept working at it, and on Tuesday night, No. 9 Gonzaga sent a message to the rest of the country with a dominant-from-the-start 77-51 victory over No. 16 Saint Mary's in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.