Tyler Herro with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

Vanessa was in attendance as Gasol, the legendary Laker and longtime teammate of Kobe's, had his No. 16 jersey retired
The former NBA players are the latest to pump up the volume of on-air arguments.
The Raptors found themselves on the wrong side of several calls in the dying minutes of Monday's loss to the Nuggets.
Shaquille O'Neal is making "no excuses" for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant. "He put himself in this position," O'Neal said Tuesday.
Redick pushes back on Perkins’ commentary on Nowitzki, Nash and Jokic
A video shared on Instagram showed the Grizzlies point guard holding a gun in a nightclub
The Lakers star is injured, but he's playing games on Twitter to promote LeBron James Jr.'s career.
James Harden fell one rebound short of a spectacular triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers got the better of the Indiana Pacers.
Gonzaga's players heard the criticisms this wasn't the same Bulldogs team that has been among the nation's elite in recent years, and they even struggled themselves to live up to the program's enormous expectations. “There were numerous days where I was not fun to be around,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. The Bulldogs kept working at it, and on Tuesday night, No. 9 Gonzaga sent a message to the rest of the country with a dominant-from-the-start 77-51 victory over No. 16 Saint Mary's in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Detroit Mercy could still accept a potential bid to the CBI, which, if accepted, would almost assure Davis passes Maravich as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.
Here’s how Tuesday’s games improved the Sacramento Kings’ chances of ending their historic playoff drought.
The Calgary Flames snapped a five-game losing streak against the Dallas Stars but the relative lack of activity at the NHL trade deadline leaves the team with a roster that has underperformed all season and sitting outside the playoff spots, a disastrous return for a team built for contention.
The Trail Blazers walked away with a 110-104 win over the Pistons, but that didn't stop Damian Lillard from airing his frustrations with the referees.
Kyle Lowry will miss his 14th straight game because of knee soreness when the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on Wednesday. But there’s an encouraging update.
After their season was ended in heartbreaking fashion this season, the West girls basketball team had the thrill of a lifetime meeting NBA superstars on Tuesday.
The Milwaukee Bucks seem to be going from strength to strength, with Khris Middleton impressing in his first start since mid-December.
A look at how the NCAA Tournament field is put together, and who has already earned their spot in March Madness.
The Phoenix Suns are 3-0 with Kevin Durant since his debut for the franchise, but Wednesday will be his first game at Footprint Center.
Starting in 2016, the SEC strategically targeted men's basketball improvement. The SEC is investing in its coaches. Championships are missing piece.
The No. 10 Eagles dispatched No. 15 Lousiville in Tuesday’s first-round ACC Tournament action at the Greensboro Coliseum, setting up a second-round contest against the Tar Heels.