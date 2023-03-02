Tyler Herro with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors sent five players to their G-League affiliate on Wednesday Canadian guard Dalano Banton, centre Christian Koloko and swingman Joe Wieskamp were all put on assignment to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont. Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and forward Ron Harper Jr. were both sent to the 905 on their two-way contracts. Toronto begins a five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Thursday. The 905 have a five-game homestand at the same time, allowing the five players sent to the team to
Memphis Grizzlies point guard was involved in several violent incidents last summer, according to police reports
Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
"That kind of sealed the deal," Larsa Pippen tells PEOPLE of the moment she realized she and Marcus Jordan were more than just friends
P.J. Tucker wanted to stay with the Miami Heat, but he explains why he still chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this past summer.
Nikola Jokic joined Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and LeBron James in an elite group.
D'Angelo Russell is also out with a sprained right ankle.
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
The goal for Golden State: Do everything to shut down Damian Lillard, without fouling the Trail Blazers star after he made all 16 of his free throws last time against the defending champs. Jordan Poole had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and the Warriors rallied past the red-hot Lillard and Portland 123-105 on Tuesday night. Lillard had 25 points and seven assists to follow up his franchise-record and career-best 71-point masterpiece against the Rockets on Sunday night, when his 13 3-pointers were one shy of Thompson’s NBA record.
If you're not familiar with Sharpe's game, here's your chance.
Somehow discussions around the NBA MVP award felt more nuanced and less hostile before advanced statistics sent the media down a path players and fans did not follow so willingly.
Scoot Henderson is starting to watch the Harry Potter movies. In his spare time, he also is getting ready for the NBA draft. Everybody knows French phenom Victor Wembanyama likely will be picked No. 1.
Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt on a night when Cason Wallace left the game with an injury. The UK freshman star did not return.
Alabama has stated that it was a “group decision” to allow Brandon Miller to continue playing, yet university president Stuart Bell has yet to say a word publicly.
Players, parents, coaches, and fans were involved in the altercation at Morris High School on Friday night
LeBron James' injury hasn't changed the Los Angeles Lakers' goal of reaching the postseason. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday that James is still going through medical evaluations before the team makes a decision on how long the NBA's career scoring leader may be unavailable after injuring his right foot Sunday in a victory over Dallas. “We'll wait and see what our medical people come back with," Ham said before the Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, adding that he is uncertain on an exact return date for James.
Luka Doncic holds to the keys to Jason Kidd’s future with the Mavericks, who are disappointing 32-31.
“It’s supposed to be about the kids.” Here’s what happened.
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to their first win in five games with 23 points, including a driving layup over Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
Who will join Alabama as No. 1 seeds? Are we in for a Kansas repeat? Who could be this year's Saint Peter's? We break down everything you need to know as the calendar flips to March.