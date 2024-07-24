Tyler Fitzgerald homers in 5th straight game
Tyler Fitzgerald cranks a solo homer to left, becoming the first rookie in Giants history to hit a homer in 5 consecutive games
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
Lamb will accrue fines until and if the two sides reach a deal that compels him to report to camp.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
The pitstop in London marked Team USA's only Olympic warmup against international competition.
Cooper held out of minicamp but is reporting to training camp with additional money added to the final year of his contract.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of “Angels & Devils” to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.
The Texans surprised everyone with an AFC South title last season.
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle in Sunday's loss to the Mariners and received the home run ball from a Mariners fan.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants after missing all of the season thus far while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
DJ LeMahieu was a healthy scratch on Sunday amid a career-worst batting slump.
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic, but will return to the booth with the CW's college football coverage.
Martin's Aces teammates shielded her with towels as trainers looked at her.