Tyler Anderson strikes out Bryce Harper

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic walked into the visitors' dugout with a smile on his face, ready to talk about his departure from Seattle and how he's finding comfort with his new situation in Atlanta. “It feels like just yesterday I was sitting over there crying in front of you guys and talking about when I broke my foot. I feel like ever since then I’ve grown so much just as a person and as a player — really for the better,” Kelenic said Monday as the Braves opened a three-game series against th