Tyler Anderson strikes out Bryce Harper

Mracna, a graduate transfer from George Mason in his first season with the Bulldogs, pitched the last two innings of a 5-4 win in College Station, Texas, on Saturday. A 30-second video of Mracna in the bullpen, posted by Barstool Texas A&M, showed Mracna appearing to work on his glove in a corner.
TORONTO — Four players on the Toronto Blue Jays' injured list are making progress in their recovery. Gold Glove-winning centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit in the batting cage before Toronto hosted the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Kiermaier, who is on the 10-day IL with left hip flexor inflammation, also did some running activities. Relief pitcher Chad Green resumed throwing on Monday as he rehabilitates a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Long reliever Bowden Francis is expected to resu
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Punches were thrown when a brawl broke out between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The fracas ensued after Jose Siri grounded out against Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe leading off the inning. Uribe and Siri exchanged words near first base and things quickly became heated. With an umpire standing between them trying to keep the peace, Uribe threw a punch at Siri, who then took a wild swing at the reliever. Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Ho
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s 450-foot home run on Tuesday night at Nationals Park was the hardest hit of his career. The Los Angeles Dodgers star's ninth-inning shot to the second deck in right field off Washington Nationals reliever Matt Barnes in the Dodgers 4-1 win left his bat at 118.7 mph. “I thought I hit it really good,” Ohtani said Wednesday through his interpreter, Will Ireton. “I felt really good about it. Probably the best.” It is the hardest-hit home run by a Dodger in the Statc
TORONTO — Justin Turner had a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the third as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday. Danny Jansen also had a home run as Toronto (15-15) won back-to-back games. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drove in runs with base hits. Starter Yariel Rodriguez earned a no decision after he gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks, with one strikeout over 3 2/3 innings. Genesis Cabrera (1-0), Tr
CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are no stranger to unique home-run celebrations. Last season, the team introduced a fishing vest and toy fishing pole to the dugout, a nod to the state’s 10,000 lakes. This year, it’s none other than a midwestern delicacy — the summer sausage — fueling the Twins’ eight-game winning streak. In Thursday’s matchup against the White Sox, the Twins faced a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Then, hitting coach David Popkins brought a Cloverdale Foods tan
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Hicks was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday after batting .140 in 18 games. Hicks was 8 for 57 with the Angels and had only one hit in his last 19 at-bats. “We just thought we needed to start making some changes,” manager Ron Washington said before Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. “I love Aaron Hicks and I appreciate what he did during the time he was here, but it was time to move on.” Hicks signed a one-year deal wit
The Houston Astros are promoting first baseman Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land as they try to solve problems at the position. The team announced Monday that Loperfido will be added to the roster before the start of Tuesday night’s series against Cleveland. The move comes with veteran first baseman José Abreu off to a terrible start as the Astros have limped out to a 9-19 record, which is the second-worst in the American League.
The Royals’ late rally came up short at Toronto on Monday night. KC has now lost three straight games.
PHOENIX (AP) — A swarm of bees created quite a baseball buzzkill in the desert. The start of Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed after a bee colony swarmed the top of the protective netting directly behind home plate. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts met with the umpires shortly after the delay began and the public address announcer told the crowd about the delay. A grounds crew member wheeled out a sci
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson led off the first inning with a homer to become the youngest player in major league history with 10 before May 1 and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. Grayson Rodriguez threw 5 2/3 shutout innings for Baltimore, which won the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the AL East. After fouling off the previous three pitches, the 22-year-old Henderson lined a 2-2 knuckle-cur
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers found themselves on the wrong end of a momentum-swinging decision by an umpiring crew for a second straight day. This time, the umpires say they got the call right. Milwaukee thought it had tied the game in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday night when a third strike to Jake Bauers got past Rays catcher René Pinto, enabling Sal Frelick to score from third. Bauers was ruled out and Frelick was ordered to go back to third when plate umpire
The Houston Astros will option slumping first baseman José Abreu to their spring training facility to try and help the 2020 AL MVP get back on track. General manager Dana Brown made the announcement Tuesday, saying Houston would make the move Wednesday. Brown said the decision was made after a meeting that included himself, Abreu, coaches and front-office personnel.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers called up infielder Tyler Black on Tuesday, adding the hot-hitting 23-year-old to an already young and inexperienced lineup. Black was called up from Triple-A Nashville ahead of the Brewers game against the Tampa Bay Rays in an effort to add some punch to a struggling offense. Black was off to a tremendous start at Nashville. In 117 plate appearances, Black was batting .303 with three triples, five home runs and 18 RBIs while compiling a .919 OPS. The Brewe
The Phillies are closing out the month of April on a heater, winners of eight of their last 10.
SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic walked into the visitors' dugout with a smile on his face, ready to talk about his departure from Seattle and how he's finding comfort with his new situation in Atlanta. “It feels like just yesterday I was sitting over there crying in front of you guys and talking about when I broke my foot. I feel like ever since then I’ve grown so much just as a person and as a player — really for the better,” Kelenic said Monday as the Braves opened a three-game series against th
Former Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart is excelling for the Twins, but his velocity pursuit offers insight into why pitchers might be sustaining more injuries.
DETROIT (AP) — Wenceel Pérez hit homers from both sides of the plate, including a tiebreaking blast in the fifth inning, to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-6 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. In the opener, Jack Flaherty tied an American League record with seven straight strikeouts to start a game and struck out a career-high 14 before St. Louis rallied against a usually bullpen with a two-run ninth inning to beat Detroit 2-1. “It’s good to steal that one,” Cardinals
MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Beck went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles for the Colorado Rockies in his major league debut against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Beck singled to center on his first big league swing, lining a 1-0 slider from Sixto Sánchez into center at 99.3 mph in a five-run first inning. Beck flied out in the fourth, grounded a single off the mound and into center in the sixth and struck out in the ninth as the Rockies lost 7-6 in 10 innings. Colorado selected the contract of the 23-
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss MLB changing their uniforms back to how they were last year after complaints from players and fans, as well as recap the weekend action including the Twins’ home run sausage celebration and Shohei Ohtani’s not-so-friendly reception in Toronto.