Ty Jerome dials from long distance

Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
As Thursday night's game ended, George Pickens was involved in a fight.
Browns fans finally had something to be happy about on Thursday amid an otherwise miserable season.
Sal Vetri offers some of his favorite Week 12 fantasy football starts to survive the bye-pocalypse!
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 12!
The penultimate weekend of the season features three games between ranked teams.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.
McLaughlin has been Ohio State's starter all season since transferring from Alabama.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, are joined by Penn State head coach James Franklin and preview the biggest matchups of Week 13.
Week 11 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 12. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 12 to maximize your fantasy lineups. To end the show, Sal identifies two RBs that you need to stash on your bench that have contingent upside heading into the stretch run of the fantasy football regular season and playoffs.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 defense rankings.