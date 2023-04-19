Ty France's tying sac fly
Ty France pops a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at the bottom of the 10th inning against the Brewers
Toronto's playoff demons returned in droves to start Game 1 as the Leafs found themselves down 3-0 after 20 minutes, and the home crowd let them have it.
It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
A dozen or so players from LIV Golf already decided to pass by not entering. Others who chose not to enter and who are well outside the top 100 in the world are Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Charl Schwartzel. Patrick Reed also did not file an entry, though he could be safe.
Matt Fitzpatrick has called the inability of the authorities to deal with the slow-play issue “a disgrace”, but is resigned to the “scourge of the game” never being fixed.
Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Robson said Vancouver baseball fans are "nervous" that the Vancouver Canadians are now owned by a company in New York. Robson, who called baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium starting in the 1950s, made the comments during a sponsorship announcement. "The Vancouver fans are a little bit nervous. They want this franchise to stay. We all hope the new owners will fully appreciate the great history of baseball in the City of Vancouver and this great ballpark that is
Stars forward Joe Pavelski needed help leaving the ice after he was crushed by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the second period of Game 1.
Hamlin also confirmed he plans on returning to the NFL during a press conference on Tuesday
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting will have a hearing on Wednesday for his illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak, the NHL department of player safety announced. The incident occurred with 4:20 remaining in the second period of Tuesday night's Game 1 of the first-round playoff series when Bunting clipped the unsuspecting Cernak in the head with his elbow in front of the Tampa Bay net. Cernak, who did not have the puck, fell backwards to the ice and need
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are on the hunt for a new general manager after it was announced on Monday that Brad Treliving had left the team after nine seasons. “The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways. Brad's contract expires on June 30 and he will not return as the Flames general manager for next season,” said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, at Monday's press conference. “On behalf of the Flames ownership, management,
Mahomes didn’t mince words in analyzing the deal received by the quarterback of the team he beat in the Super Bowl: “He deserves it.”
The long, arduous march to the Stanley Cup Finals is about to begin, and some challengers are better equipped for the task than others.
The Bruins may be facing their first real bit of adversity this season, hours ahead of their opening game in the playoffs.
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
The NHL legend can now consider himself an accomplished long-distance runner after completing the 127th Boston Marathon.
Lampard named a bizarre line-up and watched his side fail to score against Real Madrid once again
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
Kay Hansen details traumatic ubringing "to inspire courage in someone who is, or once was, in a similar situation."
The Briton won just three games against Jelena Ostapenko as she lost inside an hour