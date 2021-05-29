Ty France's RBI single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ty France smacks an RBI single to right field, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Ty France smacks an RBI single to right field, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.
New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar Jr. have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.
The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.
The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.
Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.
The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.
Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.
Rod Brind’Amour's dad is a huge Hurricanes fan, and the team gave him a special birthday present after punching its ticket to Round 2 of the playoffs.
The Toronto Maple Leafs blew another chance to advance in the postseason with their worst performance in Game 5 versus Montreal. Why didn't they show up?
Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.
Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.
NBA playoff villains come in many different forms. Here is a look at who might fill the different roles as the 2021 postseason moves forward.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?
The Montreal Canadiens spotted Carey Price a lead, and he held it, which surely will keep the critics at bay for the time-being.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading the Toronto Blue Jays over the Cleveland Indians 11-2 Friday night in a game called in the bottom of the seventh. The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable for both teams, the umpires and fans. Panik connected for a two-run homer in the third to make it 6-2 against Eli Morgan (0-1), who may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else. Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBIs for the Blue Jays. With Indians right field Josh Naylor leading off the seventh, crew chief Bill Miller watched two pitches get thrown before waving for the grounds crew. After a 36-minute delay — the tarp didn't come out for 30 minutes — the game was finally called. It was the first meeting between Toronto and Cleveland since 2019. Ryu (5-2) allowed two runs — both in the first — and four hits in five innings. The left-hander shook off a 32-pitch first to win his fourth straight decision. He walked two in the opening inning after not allowing more than one walk in any of his first nine starts in 2021. Helped by a whipping wind which made everything hit in the air an adventure for outfielders, the Blue Jays scored four runs in the third off Morgan, who was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Columbus. Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single. Gurriel Jr. doubled in a run with a shot to right that fooled Naylor and Panik crushed his first homer since Sept. 16 into the teeth of the wind, which stretched the U.S. and Canadian flags to the limit on their poles beyond center field. The Blue Jays added three more runs in the fifth on Gurriel's two-run double and an RBI single by Panik. The 25-year-old Morgan was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. Eddie Rosario's two-run single gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the first. But Toronto quickly tied it in the second on Espinal's RBI groundout and a flyball to left-center by Danny Jansen that changed direction and turned into a double. TUXEDOED TITO Indians manager Terry Francona, who picked up his 700th win with Cleveland on Thursday, will leave the club over the weekend to attend his youngest daughter Jamie's wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. “I’m wearing a tux,” said Francona, who is still slowed by offseason toe surgery. “I got a brand new boot and everything for the wedding.” Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in for Francona, who will be back in time for Cleveland's doubleheader on Monday against the White Sox. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow went on the 10-day injured list with an ankle issue that has bothered him since spring training. He underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. UP NEXT Indians rookie Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.20) starts against Toronto's Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.63). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returned from a non-coronavirus illness and pitched a scoreless ninth, but manager Aaron Boone opted against using the left-hander for a second inning. Rougned Odor homered and had four hits for the Yankees, who dropped a bizarre game that also included a three-ball walk for New York hitter Gio Urshela. Bryan Garcia (1-1) won in relief for Detroit. Each starting pitcher — Gerrit Cole for New York and Casey Mize for Detroit — was a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Mize, the top pick in the 2018 draft, allowed a run and five hits in five innings. He struck out seven with no walks. Cole was picked first overall by Pittsburgh in 2011. He’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of 11 starts this season. He allowed a run and six hits in six innings Friday. Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single. Odor tied it when he led off the fifth with a homer. The Yankees put two men on later in that inning, but Mize struck out DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to end the threat — the third time he’d struck out each of those two hitters at the top of the New York lineup. Stanton struck out four times in all, going hitless in his first game back from the injured list. He’d been out because of a strained left quadriceps. Candelario reached base for a 24th straight game. THREE AND FLEE rshela was the beneficiary of an apparent mix-up over the count in the sixth, drawing a walk after only three balls. After he fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop. Urshela tossed his bat aside and headed to first. Nobody from the Tigers appeared to argue. The Yankees did not end up scoring in the inning. Vic Carapazza was the plate umpire. TRAINER'S ROOM Yankees: Stanton played for the first time since May 13. Tigers: Manager A.J. Hinch said he wants to be conservative with RHP José Ureña (forearm) — particularly with a couple games coming up in Milwaukee, where the pitcher would have to bat. UP NEXT The Tigers send RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-2) to the mound against RHP Deivi García (0-1) of the Yankees on Saturday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. It's going just as he planned. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. “I feel like I've prepared my whole life for these days, these moments,” he said. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday in Atlanta. This one was tight through much of the first half, but the Hawks closed the second quarter on a Young-powered, 22-5 run that sent the arena into an uproar. “He doesn't really have a weakness,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “He takes what the defense gives him. He does a good job finding the open man when the defense collapses in the paint. When they don't, he's attacking and finishing at the rim.” In Game 1, Young hit the winning basket to silence the crowd at Madison Square Garden's first playoff contest since 2013.. He shined again during the spurt that essentially decided the most lopsided game of the series, having a hand in 18 of the 22 points. Young scored five points himself, hitting a 3 and a step-back jumper, but spent most of his time scooting around the court, creating for teammates. A lob pass to John Collins for a thunderous dunk. A pass to set up Collins for an open 3. Another alley-oop to Clint Capela for a slam that prompted both players to unleash emphatic screams. A nifty pass to find Bogdan Bogdanovic all alone for a 3. And, finally, one more dish to set up De'Andre Hunter's jumper beyond the arc. “It feels great,” Young said “This is my first experience at home in the playoffs. I'm looking forward to having a lot more of these." The Hawks led 58-44 at the half. The Knicks never got the margin below double figures over the final two quarters. During Game 2 in New York, a Knicks fan spit on Young as he was inbounding the ball during the fourth quarter of a tight contest — one of three incidents in a matter of hours at NBA arenas across the country, renewing calls for increased security and other measures to deal with unruly fans. A total of five fans in New York, Philadelphia and Utah were banned from games for their misbehavior. With Young spreading the wealth, the Hawks put their depth to good use. Seven players scored in double figures, including Collins with 14 points after he was held scoreless in Game 2 while dealing with foul trouble. Meanwhile, Knicks All-Star Julius Randle had another tough night and was serenaded constantly with chants of “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” “We just had one bad stretch in the second quarter,” Randle said. “That was the difference in the game.” With the Hawks sagging on him in the lane and making every look a tough one, Randle was held to 14 points on 2-of-15 shooting. For the series, he has made just 13 of 54 from the field. “We've got to adapt," Randle said, “and we will.” In his first start of the series, Derrick Rose led the Knicks with 30 points. He made 13 of 21 shots, but his teammates combined to made just 16 of 60. “If you’re not making plays with a shooting team like that, there’s no way you’re going to win the game,” Rose said. TIP-INS Knicks: Rose found out during the morning walk-through that he would get the start after averaging 21.5 points off the bench in the first two games, He scored 11 of New York’s first 19 points on the way to his best performance of the series. ... The Knicks went 13 of 13 at the foul line in the opening quarter and finished 27 of 30. Hawks: Kevin Huerter was called for a flagrant foul on Nerlens Noel late in the first quarter. ... Atlanta did a much better job on the boards after being outrebounded 54-41 in Game 2. NBA rebounding champ Capela led the way with 12. ... Danilo Gallinari made all four of his 3-point attempts. DISGUSTED YOUNG Shortly before tipoff, Young spoke out for the first time on the spitting incident in a brief, on-court interview with ESPN. He said he's got no problem with what fans say or chant, but added that spitting is “uncalled for in any arena or environment.” “I don’t know if it got on my jersey or my shorts or what not, but I didn’t feel it,” Young said. “I saw the video, and it’s disgusting.” FINGER WAG Capela gave a wag of the finger, a la Hall of Famer and former Hawk star Dikembe Mutombo, after a block on Randle in the closing minutes. “I just wanted to make a statement there,” Capela said. “Hype up the fans.” BIG CROWD For their first home playoff game since 2017, the Hawks opened up nearly every seat at State Farm Arena. The team restricted capacity to about 3,000 through the regular season because of the pandemic, and had initially planned to boost that to about 7,600 for the playoffs. But, as more teams announced plans to fill the bulk of their seats in the postseason, the Hawks quickly followed suit. They set up a configuration with both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, allowing for a nearly full house in the 16,888-seat arena. “I thought our guys fed off that,” McMillan said. “There was a lot of energy in the building.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press