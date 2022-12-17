Two years ago, one New Hampshire town recorded 4 feet of snow in 24 hours

Reuters Videos

STORY: This birthday celebration is part of a program adopted by BioParque do Rio focusing on animal welfare, creating more dynamic routines for animals and satisfying the behavioral needs of each species.According to biologists at the zoo, the environmental enrichments give the animals the opportunity to behave similar to how they would in nature.After the renovation that transformed the old zoo into BioParque do Rio, Simba was given an enclosure specially designed to recreate his place of origin as faithfully as possible.Simba has been at the zoo in Rio since 2016 after a transfer from Zoo Pomerode in Santa Catarina.