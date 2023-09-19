Two Workers Killed in Downtown Tokyo During Steel Frame Collapse at Building Site

Two male workers were killed when a steel frame collapsed at the construction site of a 51-story building in Tokyo’s busy Nihonbashi quarter on September 19, local media reported.

Citing the Metropolitan Police Department, media reported another male worker was found unconscious and in a critical condition, while two male workers were also injured, but are conscious.

Police said the fallen steel frame weighed around 15 tons, and four men fell from the seventh floor to the third floor when it collapsed, according to media.

The construction site for the 51-story building is located near the JR Tokyo Station.

Video posted to X by 24ch7 shows emergency responders at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the situation. Credit: 24ch7 via Storyful