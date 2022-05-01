Two women shot over weekend expected to survive

The Canadian Press

"We do not do this for the medals. Do not misunderstand, we love to win, but it should be done in the proper way." Given the current athlete unrest in Canadian high-performance sport, that statement by Norway's top Olympic official Tore Ovrebo seems profound. With the word "joy" baked into its sport values, the northern country with less than a fifth of Canada's population has topped the medal table at the last two Winter Olympic Games. Norway won in total medals (37) and gold medals (16) in Bei