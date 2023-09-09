Two west coast agriculture city giants faced off in a high school football game
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
When the Chiefs tried to convert a fourth-and-25 in the fourth quarter, the move didn't sit well with Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about the only member of the Kansas City Chiefs who didn't drop a pass in their 21-20 loss to Detroit Lions to open the NFL season on Thursday night was Travis Kelce, and that's because he was on the sideline in street clothes. Rashee Rice dropped one in the opening minutes. Kadarius Toney had one bounce off his hands, get picked and returned 50 yards for a touchdown, all before dropping another long pass in the waning minutes. Skyy Moore had one bounce off his hands
Ward has no hard feelings toward the Blue Jays pitcher and wishes him the best moving forward.
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new d
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott didn’t tell Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy he was under sedation for 11 hours until after it was done.
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
Dana White insists Aljamain Sterling is a good dude but can't understand why he shoots himself in the foot publicly.
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
It's unclear what the move means for the former Wimbledon finalist's tennis future.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady left an imprint on the New England Patriots that hasn’t faded. Three-plus years after his departure, Brady's jersey is still sold inside the stadium and dots its seats on game days. Photos of both his iconic and mundane moments in a Patriots uniform also continue to decorate various areas of the team's practice facilities. New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson chuckled this week when asked how many images of Brady he saw during a short walk from the lock
Wichita Northwest High School mourns the loss of ‘mentor and friend’ Linda Gregory, the football team’s photographer
The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are in a three-way race for the AL West division title, how difficult is each team’s schedule the rest of the way?
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
TORONTO — Canada coach Bev Priestman says she feels "devastated" for Spain's World Cup-winning team, whose exploits on the pitch have been obscured by the scandal off it involving Luis Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. Rubiales kissed Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney. The 46-year-old Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward who plays fo
“There can’t, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games," the French president said.