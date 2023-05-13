Two teens arrested for allegedly running over Anne Arundel County officer
Two teens arrested for allegedly running over Anne Arundel County officer
Two teens arrested for allegedly running over Anne Arundel County officer
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
The assault took place in Ontario last weekend
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
“We rode home from court elated and the first shots were fired before we even got out of the car,” his mother wrote on Facebook.
The firearm fanatic's proposal received a scathing response on the letters page of The Denver Post.
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
The York Regional Police is relaunching Operation Beehave - an attempt to amp up police presence in targeted areas - after several arrests caused by teen fights at Canada’s Wonderland.
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
Denise Solorzano, 26, appeared in court charged with eight random attacks across Chicago
An Ontario Provincial Police officer who died early Thursday was "ambushed and shot'' along with two others when they arrived at a home east of Ottawa, the force said, as local residents expressed shock at the violence in their typically quiet community. Sgt. Eric Mueller – who the OPP described as an exemplary officer – was killed after responding to a report of a disturbance at a home in Bourget, Ont. Alain Bellefeuille, a 39-year-old Bourget resident, has been charged with one count of first-
Two gunfights erupted during the foot chase, police say.
A man suspected in a fatal double stabbing of an Edmonton mother and child was released on bail 18 days before the killings. According to sources, Muorater Arkangelo Mashar is the suspect who was shot by Edmonton police officers last Friday following an attack on Carol Ann Robillard, 35, and her 11-year-old child, Sara Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden. Robillard and Miller were both killed in the stabbing outside Crawford Plains School. Family members identified the m
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer. Chaitanya Mandlik, deputy commissioner of police for Ahmedabad's crime branch in the state of Gujarat, said authorities are looking to send Vancouver residents Fenil Patel and Bitta Singh, who also goes by Bittu Paji, to face charges in India. "We need to intervie
New Iberia police said the body is that of a female employee who worked at the restaurant
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the
Staff at a Lebanese restaurant in Laval, Que., cleared out furniture and decorations on Friday, the final step in a closure that its owners say is the result of repeated firebombings and an extortion attempt. Nuits de Beyrouth, a restaurant located off of Highway 117 in Laval that sold charcoal-grilled brochettes, closed officially in April after being firebombed four times and having its windows smashed. The vandalism, which started happening after the restaurant refused to pay when a stranger
WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A forensic officer testifying in the Ibrahim Ali trial said he didn't notice any drag marks or notable footprints in the woods leading up to where the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby teen was found. Dominic Toa, a member of the RCMP's Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), told the jury he took over 300 photos of the crime scene at Burnaby Central Park