Two Survive Plane Crash at Solar Field Near Las Vegas

Two people escaped with minor injuries when a small airplane crashed next to a solar field in Boulder City, Nevada on Friday, August 26, officials said.

Footage from by Ben Fama Jr shows the wreckage of the single-engine plane at the Townsite Solar site.

The Boulder City Fire Department said “both occupants were safely removed from the aircraft” and that “one occupant was treated and transported to the hospital for their injuries.”

City officials said the plane crashed through a security fence but said no solar equipment equipment was damaged. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was investigating the crash, they said. Credit: Ben Fama Jr. via Storyful