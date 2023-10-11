Two Solid Rocket Motors leave Mojave for Los Angeles
Two large Solid Rocket Motors had been stored at Mojave Air and Space Port for the past three years, and are heading to Los Angeles for a special exhibit at the California Science Center
Two large Solid Rocket Motors had been stored at Mojave Air and Space Port for the past three years, and are heading to Los Angeles for a special exhibit at the California Science Center
The S&P 500 could drop to around 4,200 before staging a recovery, Fundstrat's Mark Newton predicted.
The dollar dipped broadly on Wednesday, tracking a slide in U.S. Treasury yields weighed down by dovish Federal Reserve comments, as traders looked to the central bank's policy meeting minutes out later in the day for clues on its interest rate outlook. A slew of Fed officials have signalled in recent days that the U.S. central bank may not need to tighten monetary policy much further than initially thought. Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday the central bank did not need to raise borrowing costs any further, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari followed with similar remarks later in the day.
TORONTO — The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers is calling on the Crown corporation that manages dairy supply and pricing to hit pause on any further increases to milk prices amid political pressure to keep food prices down. The Canadian Dairy Commission reviews the price dairy farmers are paid for their milk every fall and announces whether that price will increase or decrease the following February. The commission advised several industry groups in a memo Friday that the price of milk
A new study analyzed human remains found across Europe.
The discovery supports the hypothesis that Queen Meret-Neith was ancient Egypt’s first female pharaoh.
Archaeologists have discovered an “exceptional” ancient Roman burial chamber that is decorated with images of Cerberus, the mythical three-headed hound of Hades.
Annual growth rings inside the ancient remains of Scots pine trees in the Southern French Alps have revealed evidence of the largest-known solar storm, one that might have fried satellites and knocked out electricity grids had it occurred today. Researchers said on Monday the solar storm - the sun sending a large burst of energetic particles into space - occurred 14,300 years ago. Evidence for it manifested as a huge spike in radiocarbon - an isotope, or form, of the element carbon - detected in the growth rings of the tree remains along the Drouzet River near the town of Gap.
The silver-eyed animal was one of two new species found in the rocky forest, researchers said.
The 17th Century coins were found hidden beneath a fireplace at the site of a ruined house.
Hot on the heels of the sample–return mission from an asteroid named Bennu, NASA is preparing to launch a spacecraft to yet another asteroid.The Psyche mission — named after the asteroid it's planning to study — is set to blast off on Thursday atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla., where it will begin a six-year journey to its home in the asteroid belt.Once it arrives, it will continue to orbit Psyche for two years, where it will study things such as its composition, age an
Additional data dates human footprints in White Sands National Park to over 20,000 years ago, some of the oldest evidence of people in the Americas.
The remaining debris from the Titan submersible that suffered a catastrophic implosion en route to the wreckage of the Titanic in June has been recovered – including presumed human remains, the US Coast Guard said Tuesday.
The study found a worldwide trend. But things are a little different in the Atlantic Basin.
Two species of puffins began breeding within the last century in response to climate change. This might make them less fit to survive.
Researchers said the Australian species was named for its “flower-like spots.”
When retired astronaut Leland Melvin was in space, some of his favorite foods included spicy shrimp cocktail and chocolate pudding cake.
The event took place more than 14,000 years ago, scientists said.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it had recovered the remaining debris, including “additional presumed human remains,” from the wreckage site of a deep-water submersible that imploded roughly 3,500 meters below sea level in June. The evidence from the Titan submersible salvaged by marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation was “successfully transferred to a US port for cataloging and analysis,” according to a news releas
Researchers think same-sex activity could be adaptive for animals.
A Russian laboratory module on the International Space Station has sprung a coolant leak. It is the third leak at ISS in less than a year.