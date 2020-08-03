Take-Two software revenue soars 54%, boosts guidance on demand surge amid pandemic

Yahoo Finance Video

On Monday, Take-Two Interactive reported a strong first-quarter that easily beat analysts’ expectations. The video game company reported a fiscal first quarter record in GAAP net revenue, thanks in part to its Grand Theft Auto franchise, NBA 2K20 and Social Point’s mobile offerings, among others. Take-Two also increased its outlook for the fiscal year 2021. Myles Udland breaks down the company’s quarterly results on The Final Round.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back