Take-Two software revenue soars 54%, boosts guidance on demand surge amid pandemic

On Monday, Take-Two Interactive reported a strong first-quarter that easily beat analysts’ expectations. The video game company reported a fiscal first quarter record in GAAP net revenue, thanks in part to its Grand Theft Auto franchise, NBA 2K20 and Social Point’s mobile offerings, among others. Take-Two also increased its outlook for the fiscal year 2021. Myles Udland breaks down the company’s quarterly results on The Final Round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad