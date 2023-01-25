Two Pilots Killed in Philippine Air Force Plane Crash

Two Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed when their plane crash-landed in Pilar, in the Philippines’ Bataan province, on Wednesday, January 25, PAF spokeswoman Col Maria Consuelo Castillo said in a statement reported by CNN Philippines.

Castillo said the SIAI-Marchetti SF-260TP aircraft took off from an air base in Cavite for a training flight at around 10 am. The plane was reported as going down 40 minutes later in Pilar, Castillo said.

No civilians were reported injured.

Footage by journalist Rod Izon shows responders at the crash site. Credit: Rod Izon via Storyful