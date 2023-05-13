Two people taken to hospital after UTV crash in Hampton Falls
Two people taken to hospital after UTV crash in Hampton Falls
Two people taken to hospital after UTV crash in Hampton Falls
The verdict may bring some justice in a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, but the saga is still far from over
Alaska acquired dozens of Airbus A320 family jets during its merger with Virgin America. It's now retiring them in favor of an all-Boeing fleet.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two occupants of a vehicle that crashed and rolled off Ottawa's westbound 417 off-ramp to Hunt Club Road Friday morning have died. First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m., OPP said in an email. Ottawa Fire Services said the vehicle was upside down in a field when they arrived, and landed about 120 metres from the road, down an embankment. Firefighters with heavy rescue vehicles took the doors off the vehicle to get the pe
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
A total of 1.1 million Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y cars are included in a braking and acceleration-related recall in China.
Tesla Model S and Model X owners filed a lawsuit Friday over automatic software updates that reportedly decreased driving range or cause battery failures.
The bus driver pulled into a parking lot in Bridgewater and had a "minor" accident with a parked vehicle while disoriented, according to a joint statement from police and school officials
“I am angry, I am hurt, I am mentally and physically tired.”
The husband said he honked his horn to alert a driver trying to change lanes, police said.
Everything is bigger in Texas…
MONTREAL — Talks between WestJet pilots and their employer dragged on Friday as the union warned a walkout could come as early as next week, leaving passengers' travel plans up in the air. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents some 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop, said it is poised to file a 72-hour strike notice — but not at the earliest opportunity at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. "I'm fairly certain that I won't be putting the strike notice in tonight," said Ber
If you're looking to buy a vehicle, brace yourself for high prices, fewer incentives and sky-high monthly payments.
A 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 sedan, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
MONTREAL — The National Airlines Council has released a report calling on Ottawa to implement "shared accountability" in aviation, with the goal of smoother travel — and across-the-board responsibility for flight disruptions. Released Thursday, the proposals come precisely three weeks after the House of Commons tabled legislation to overhaul passenger rights, and five days before a Senate committee hearing on the bill. Post-pandemic travel turmoil last summer and over the winter holidays prompte
As a result of heavy smoke and fog, a massive multi-car collision consisting of more than 30 vehicles occurred Friday morning. The Global 1 helicopter captured the scene on Highway 14 in Strathcona County.
But you better open that wallet nice and wide to afford it…
Mazda enters the revitalized straight-six game with a fascinating engine running all sorts of neat features. We dive in deep on the CX-90's mill here.
He had some interesting rides…
Bet you’ll think twice about using that shuttle service…
In the past year, a new crop of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) hit the market and many of the most popular models regained eligibility for lucrative federal tax credits. As going gas-free became...