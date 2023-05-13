Two people taken to hospital after UTV crash in Hampton Falls

CBC

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two occupants of a vehicle that crashed and rolled off Ottawa's westbound 417 off-ramp to Hunt Club Road Friday morning have died. First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m., OPP said in an email. Ottawa Fire Services said the vehicle was upside down in a field when they arrived, and landed about 120 metres from the road, down an embankment. Firefighters with heavy rescue vehicles took the doors off the vehicle to get the pe