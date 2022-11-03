Two people injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant
Two people are injured after a shooting inside a restaurant near Recker and McKellips roads Wednesday evening.
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa
REGINA — Craig Dickenson will return to helm the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fifth straight season, but several members of his coaching staff are paying the price after the team spiralled out of the playoffs following a season-ending seven-game losing streak. The Roughriders fired offensive coordinator Jason Maas on Tuesday and said run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed. Saskatchewan finished fourt
CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.
TORONTO — Canada's men's national basketball team roster will consist of less NBA talent and more pro experience from elsewhere heading into the fifth World Cup qualifying window. The Canadians will face Venezuela Nov. 10 and then take on Panama Nov. 13. Both games will be held at the Edmonton EXPO Centre with the team looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on home court. Training camp is set to go from Nov. 7-9 in the Alberta capital. Canada, which is currently ranked 15th in FIBA, is t
Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss why Fred VanVleet is a valuable member of the Raptors' core despite some fans feeling like the All-Star guard doesn't have as much value to Toronto.
CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue won his second game of the day with an 11-3 victory over South Korea at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's late draw. Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., defeated Japan 11-2 in the early draw before handing South Korea (3-1) its first loss of the tournament. The Canadians (3-1) opened with a four-point first end and made it 5-0 after the second. After South Korea rebounded with two points in the third, Gushue recorded a five-point f
PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th
VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog
In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.
TORONTO — Receiver Dalton Schoen, quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive back Richard Leonard were named the CFL's top performers for the month of October on Wednesday. Schoen had 13 catches for 328 yards and five touchdowns in three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The rookie finished the season leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,441), yards per catch (20.6) and receiving TDs (16). Harris completed 74-of-98 passes (75.5 per cent) for 992 yards and four touchdowns in three games with th
TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders, who scored five straight goals after falling behind 3-0 midway through the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 33 saves to help New York win its third straight. Evan Rodrigues had two goals and a
Jakob Silfverberg is going to have a hard time living this one down.
A program that has donated hockey bags and equipment to children from Indigenous communities across Ontario for seven years has expanded to Greater Sudbury, Ont., and the surrounding region. Volunteers with the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive were at the Northern Hockey Academy on Saturday, where they gave away 150 hockey bags filled with equipment. The bags went to children from nearby First Nations, including Wahnapitae First Nation, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Henvey Inlet First Nation. G
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in 2017. The three titles are the most for any team in the league. Canada skipper Christine Sinclair captained Portland to her third championship, all with the Thorns, setting a leagu
Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.
One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were so burnt out after an Olympic season of isolation and dodging COVID-19 that their six-week break over the summer wasn't just a choice — it was a necessity. "It was what we needed in order to be able to continue," Poirier said. "I think otherwise, we just would have … " "We wouldn't have come back," Gilles said. Making their season debut after the longest stretch of down time of their careers, Gilles and Poirier captured
A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it
EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a