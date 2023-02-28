Two people dead, one injured in Dundalk house fire
The family of Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman described how they fled to Canada to escape a “media circus” over his "severe" clinical depression. Mr Fetterman, a Democrat who won his first term last year while still recovering from a stroke that nearly killed him, checked himself into the Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington DC earlier this month. Now his wife Giselle Barreto Fetterman has said that media attention pushed her to take the couple's children and drive north into Canada for an impromptu holiday.
Tom Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago has released new information about the prognosis for the actor who has been hospitalized in critical condition in intensive care since February 18, in a coma. “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Lago said in a statement Monday. […]
“I was a little afraid to try it,” the HGTV star said of getting EBO2 treatment, which filters and treats the body’s blood
As new research suggests lifestyle factors can cut the chances of developing dementia, Lisa Salmon speaks to the Alzheimer’s Society about them.
But do they work?
Zeione Satheka grimaces and shifts uncomfortably as her pain medication starts to wear off.
Former President Jimmy Carter is in hospice care, his charity announced last week. Here's how the popular end-of-life care works.
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, a Mexican man who irregularly crossed the Canada-U.S. border last week. His death comes nearly two months after Fritznel Richard, an asylum seeker from Haiti, died after attempting to cross the border. The RCMP report their agents have mounted a number of search and rescue operations this winter in the region of people intending to cross into the United States from Canada. Border officials on both sides have been warnin
An increasingly common strain of the debilitating stomach illness Shigella cannot be treated with antibiotics, the CDC warns
A cardiologist told me to regularly check my blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, as high levels of any of those factors increases my risk.
Actress Hayden Panettiere's younger brother's cause of death has officially been released.
Marc Weston was at a work leaving do when he started to feel hot and unwell. Excusing himself, he went home, thinking it was something he ate but then he felt a tightness in his chest and a strange ache in his left elbow. Instinctively, he called 999 and within minutes an ambulance arrived and blue-lit him to hospital, where he had emergency surgery to insert stents and open up the main arteries to his heart.
Nearly 2 million cardiovascular deaths occurred in the U.S. during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the study said.
Gang’s getaway driver passed away in hospital in January and has since been cremated
A new 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey, killing one person and injuring 110, according to authorities. More than two dozen buildings were destroyed and 32 injured citizens have been rescued, said the country's disaster management agency, AFAD. The disaster comes three weeks after earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 ripped through its southern provinces, leaving more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey, and more than 50,000 across the country and neighbouring Syria.
The Philippine coast guard said Monday it has joined a search for a Taiwanese-flagged fishing vessel carrying six people, which was last spotted more than a week ago off Palau in the western Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard aircraft have helped carry out a search, along with other Taiwanese fishing vessels, for Sheng Feng No. 128, which was last seen Feb. 17 with one Taiwanese and five Indonesian fishermen about 414 nautical miles (767 kilometers) northwest of Palau, the Philippine coast guard said, citing a report from Taiwanese authorities. After Taiwanese coast guard officials sought help, the Philippine coast guard said it deployed a Cessna plane Monday and ordered five regional commands to launch a search off the country’s eastern coast where the missing fishing vessel may have drifted from the Pacific.
The TV and film actor, younger brother to Nashville star Hayden Panettiere, died ahead of President's Day
EDMONTON — Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding. The federal government said in a news release Monday that more than $24 billion is to be invested in Alberta's health-care system over the next 10 years. That includes $2.9 billion for a new bilateral agreement focused on shared health priorities and $233 million in an immediate, one-time top up to the Canada Health Transfer to address urgent needs, which include help for pedi
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The pilot of a medical transport plane that crashed during a winter storm in Nevada, killing all five people on board, was following in the footsteps of his grandfather who flew bombers in World War II. All five on board died from multiple blunt-force injuries in the crash near rural Stagecoach, including pilot Scott Walton, 46, of Allendale, Michigan, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday. Michael Walton, who had flown several times as his brother's
After a man from Halbrite, Sask., had a stroke while vacationing in Arizona, his family learned they were on the hook for a $56,000 flight home — and other medical bills yet to come in — as their health insurance claim was denied. "He has forgotten how to talk, how to swallow," Rebecca Fee said, talking about her grandfather who she said has been like her father. Fee said her grandparents, Louis and Arlene Lamothe, are avid snowbirds and spend half the year in Yuma, Ariz. On Feb. 3, around 6 a.m