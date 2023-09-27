Two people dead, 1 hurt after crash near 47th and Northern Avenues

Storyful

Two teens led police officers in Tampa, Florida, on a “high speed” car chase on Sunday, September 24, culminating in their arrest on car theft and other charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a statement.According to the HCSO, the suspects, ages 14 and 15, were both charged with grand theft, motor vehicle. The second was also charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and fleeing to elude at high speed.“Unfortunately, there are individuals in our community who never learned that if something doesn’t belong to them, they shouldn’t touch it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal.”Footage released by the HCSO showed the car chase, which started on Interstate 75. “When deputies attempted to pull them over, they refused,” the sheriff’s office said. The teens were ultimately stopped on the Selmon Expressway with help from the Florida Highway Patrol, the HCSO said. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful