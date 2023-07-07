Two Palestinian Shooting Suspects Killed in Nablus

Two men who Israel said carried out a shooting in a West Bank settlement this week were killed in Nablus on Friday, July 7, by Israeli forces, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Palestinian media said the men, named locally as Khairy Shaheen and Hamza Maqbool, were killed when Israeli forces surrounded a house in the Old City of Nablus. Other Palestinians were arrested, the report added.

There were no injuries in the Wednesday shooting in the West Bank settlement of Har Bracha, iNews24 said.

Footage from JMedia shows unrest in Nablus, and the arrival of two bodies at a local hospital. Credit: JMedia via Storyful