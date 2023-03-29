Two MTA police cars collided creating a fiery scene in downtown Baltimore

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

Two MTA police cars responding to an emergency call ended up in an emergency themselves. The two cars crashed at the intersection of Howard and Fayette street. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/two-mta-police-cars-collided-creating-a-fiery-scene-in-downtown-baltimore

Latest Stories