Two more cases of monkeypox were identified in Kern County

A woman was recorded climbing through a drive-through window at a McDonald’s in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after it had stopped taking orders on July 13.Footage recorded by employee Feliah Greer shows a woman enter the McDonald’s branch by climbing through a drive-through window. She is later seen asking for permission to help make her own food. Greer told Storyful the employees had locked the doors earlier than usual that night when they ran out of gloves to continue operations.When the woman saw employees inside talking, she walked up to the window because she figured she would be able to make her own food, Greer said.After entering the establishment, the woman is recorded trying to convince the manager of the branch, asking “Do you give me permission to learn with you? It’s a training thing.”Greer told Storyful that the woman’s brother eventually came in, through a door this time, and told her they needed to go. Greer said that after the incident, the employees chose not to call the police. Credit: Feliah Greer via Storyful