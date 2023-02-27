Two men charged in 5-year-old's shooting death
Two men were charged Sunday in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy near 29th Street and National Avenue Tuesday night.
Two men were charged Sunday in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy near 29th Street and National Avenue Tuesday night.
"You are no longer in the West, you are in the Middle East, women like you are killed," Khaled Abughanem said to his daughter, according to the DOJ.
Police said at least 50 spectators were spotted at the sideshow.
Gloria Bates and her husband Michael received a call on Thursday from the Federal Bureau of Investigation -- a call they’ve been waiting on for over 21 years. "We just want to let you know that we’ve made an arrest in your daughter’s case, Private First-Class Amanda Gonzales," Gloria Bates told ABC News, recalling the conversation she had with an FBI agent. Gonzales is Michael’s stepdaughter who he helped raise since she was 4 years old.
The disgraced Theranos founder became pregnant in the 10 months between her conviction and sentencing last year.
‘I got there before the crime scene people came’
The nurse involved, who remains unnamed, is being investigated by the Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section and the Department of Health.
Alberta RCMP say a man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by an officer during a traffic stop in the Town of Canmore on Friday. In a media release Saturday, RCMP say a Banff RCMP officer conducted the traffic stop in Canmore, about 90 kilometres west of Calgary, around 11:15 p.m. "During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of a vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area," the release reads. Po
The missing head of a top international model was found in a soup pot, police said on Sunday, as they charged two former in-laws with her murder.
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a "horrific" dog attack in Texas on Friday, authorities said. The owner of the dogs now faces felony charges, police said. The 81-year-old man and 74-year-old woman who were visiting friends in the area were attacked by two dogs from a neighboring property after exiting their vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The author shares how her husband stopped acting like himself, she asked him to leave, only to later learn he was dying from frontotemporal dementia.
Harvard business students got a chance to hear from Kim Kardashian last month, and now scammer Anna Sorokin has shared her wisdom as a guest speaker.
Barrington Walters, Mandy Silowka and Kiara Lanee Malone tried to smuggle almost £2m worth of cannabis into the UK.
A drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene of a fatal crash was chased and brought down by a good samaritanLake Worth Police Dept
Boebert’s restaurant was famous for having waitresses armed with handguns
The lead prosecutor grilled Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son, on inconsistencies in his memory on Friday.
He was visiting Arches National Park with his family from Massachusetts.
Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore. López Obrador wrote the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe," adding “everything is mystical.”
John Schneider's wife Alicia Allain died at age 53 on Tuesday while at home surrounded by family
Patrick Mahomes smiles in a serene setting with his two kids as he celebrates his family after an exciting football season
"We absolutely do not believe that our client did anything wrong, and if any indictments were to come down, those are faulty indictments," his lawyer Jennifer Little said in an interview