Two men charged in 5-year-old's shooting death

Alberta RCMP say a man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by an officer during a traffic stop in the Town of Canmore on Friday. In a media release Saturday, RCMP say a Banff RCMP officer conducted the traffic stop in Canmore, about 90 kilometres west of Calgary, around 11:15 p.m. "During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of a vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area," the release reads. Po