Two Men Arrested After Protests Outside Rotherham Hotel Housing Asylum Seekers

South Yorkshire Police said they arrested two men after far-right and anti-racism protesters clashed in front of a hotel in Rotherham, UK, on Saturday, February 18.

Local news outlets reported members of the anti-immigration group Patriotic Alternative and the English Constitution party gathered outside a Holiday Inn Express hotel housing asylum seekers. A counter-protest was held by members of Stand up to Racism, Rotherham Trades Council, and Unite against Fascism.

Footage filmed by Twitter user Hannah Jackson shows a crowd chanting, “Out”. In the second clip, protesters are divided by metal barriers and police. In the third clip, protesters, holding posters that read “Refugees are welcome here” and “No to fascism, yes to refugees”, chant, "There’ll be many more of us than you”.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said two men believed to be involved in the protest were arrested in the area. One was detained on suspicion of obstructing a public highway and was in police custody. The second was detained on suspicion of causing public order offenses and was de-arrested. Credit: Hannah Jackson via Storyful