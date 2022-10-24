Two Koreas exchange warning shots near sea border

STORY: South and North Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea boundary.

In a statement released on state media, the North's military said it had fired 10 rocket artillery rounds, in response to a South Korean navy ship violating the line.

The latest exchange of fire comes amid simmering tensions on the Korean peninsular with speculation rife that Pyongyang may be preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

In recent weeks, North Korea has launched short-range ballistic missiles, and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts.

Pyongyang claims that it is being provoked by South Korea's military activities with the U.S.

Last week, South Korea's troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defense drills.

Seoul and Washington say their exercises are defensive and aimed at deterring the North.