Two Killed, Several Missing Following Torrential Rain in South of France

At least two people were killed and 20 reported missing after Storm Alex caused devastating flooding in southeast France over the weekend, reports said.

Homes, roads, and bridges were left severely damaged in the Alpes-Maritimes department following torrential rain.

This aerial footage of the Saint-Martin-Vesubie area was posted by Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, who warned that many homes could be uninhabitable for a long time.

Hundreds of firefighters have been dispatched to the affected region as part of rescue operations.

Reports said that almost a year’s average rainfall hit surrounding areas of Nice in less than 12 hours. Credit: Christian Estrosi via Storyful