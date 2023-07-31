Two Killed and Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Hits School in Sumy

Two people were killed and at least 20 injured after a Russian rocket hit a school in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on July 29, the city’s administration said.

Officials said that the rocket attack damaged the building of a vocational and technical college, breaking the windows of two dormitories, as well as damaging windows and roofs of four residential buildings.

Of the injured, three remained in hospital, the city administration said on July 30.

Footage by Suspilne News shows the damage to several buildings following the strike. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful