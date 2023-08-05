Two Killed After Brush Fire Tears Through Mobile Home Park Near Tacoma [IMAGES]

Two people were killed after a fast-moving and destructive brush fire tore through a mobile home park in Pierce County, Washington, on Friday, August 4, local fire officials said.

Images posted by West Pierce Fire & Rescue shows fire crews at Jamestown Estates in Lakewood, a suburban town south of Tacoma, on Friday afternoon. A total of 14 mobile homes were either damaged or destroyed by the fire, according to the post.

Displaced residents were evacuated to temporary shelters while firefighters continued to work in the area, the fire department said. Credit: West Pierce Fire & Rescue via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]