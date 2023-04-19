Two Killed in Airstrike on Border Town, Ukrainian Emergency Service Says

Rescuers said they found the bodies of a man and a woman who died as a result of a Russian airstrike on Vovchansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast on April 18.

Footage from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service shows a number of buildings on fire in the town, located just over 2.5 miles (4 km) from the Russian border.

“After immediately eliminating the fires caused by an air bomb attack by the occupants, rescuers continued the conduct of emergency and rescue work. Under the rubble of a summer kitchen they found the bodies of two dead people: a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman,” the service said.

The head of Kharkiv regional government, Oleg Sinegubov, earlier said another couple had been injured in the strike. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful