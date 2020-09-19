Two killed, 14 injured in New York shooting





Two people were killed and 14 others wounded in a shooting in Rochester, New York, police said on Saturday (September 19).

The shooting appeared to start at a backyard party just before 12:30a.m. local time.

About 100 people were running to and from a, quote, "very chaotic scene," said Rochester Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons.

He added that the two people killed were a man and woman in their late teens or early 20s.

Simmons said it was unclear whether the shooting was targeted, or a random act of violence.

The wounded were being treated in hospital, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.