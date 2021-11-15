Two inmates who escaped Okmulgee Co. Jail back in custody
Two inmates who escaped Okmulgee Co. Jail back in custody
Two inmates who escaped Okmulgee Co. Jail back in custody
Washington had been a disappointment all season, until Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder whether Travis Green has reached the end of the line in Vancouver after the Canucks' nightmare start to the season.
You would think a game featuring two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks would be fascinating. You would be wrong.
A week after letting down fantasy and elimination-pool players, the Cowboys and Bills flexed muscle. Scott Pianowski runs down the fantasy winners and losers for Week 10.
Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight.
Pete Carroll couldn't locate his challenge flag late in the first half, so he just threw whatever he could get his hands on.
Bella Bixby's dad died by suicide last week, something she said she couldn't hold in anymore after they were eliminated from the NWSL playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
Faced with a decision against the Eagles on Sunday, Bridgewater chose business. His own.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 11 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella's criticism of the game's best player and how he might have reacted to one of his players receiving the same feedback.
Jones was brilliant as New England humiliated Cleveland, and his play has to make you wonder how he was the fifth quarterback taken last spring.
Peng reportedly hasn't been seen publicly since making the accusation, and references to her allegation on Chinese social media have been censored.
Fingers aren't supposed to point this way.
The season of referees making questionable calls continues.
Pascal Siakam is excited to be back to full speed.
The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.
Matt Harmon explains what to care and not care about from Week 10, including the return of quarterback god, Patrick Mahomes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Zach LaVine added 29 to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on Sunday night, ending the Clippers' seven-game winning streak. Lonzo Ball had 10 points for the Bulls, who used generous amounts of Los Angeles-area talent to earn the victory. DeRozan is a LA native who went to USC, while LaVine and Ball attended UCLA. Paul George scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds for the Clippers, while Eric Bledsoe added 21 points. Los
The Rush: Chiefs hammer Raiders, Cam Newton and Cowboys crush the opposition
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-4) showed little resemblance to the team that overpowered the AFC the past three seasons over the first nine weeks, raising questions about whether they could make it back to a third straight Super Bowl.