Two Injured in Skydiving Incident in Florida's Brevard County

Two people were injured and taken to hospital after a tandem skydiving incident in Titusville, Florida, on May 13.

Fire, police, and medical personnel responded to the scene at 990 Tennessee Street, where the two skydivers were found in a front yard along with their parachutes.

Authorities said a broken tree limb indicated that their fall may have been broken by the tree. Both were declared “trauma alerts” and taken to local hospitals, the Titusville Fire Department said.

Titusville Police were investigating the cause of the incident. Credit: Titusville Fire Dept. via Storyful