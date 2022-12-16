Two Injured as Giant Aquarium Explodes at Berlin Hotel

An aquarium several stories high at the Radisson Collection Hotel in Berlin exploded on the Friday morning, December 16, footage circulating online showed.

According to local police, at least two people were injured by glass splinters. Police said water was flowing on to the street and cautioned drivers to drive around the area.

The aquarium is the “largest, cylindrical, free-standing aquarium in the world,” according to Sea Life Berlin. According to the website, “Around 1,500 fish from over 100 different species live in the tropical tank.”

This footage was published by @lararimmer on Twitter, and shows the damaged aquarium. Credit: @lararimmer via Storyful