Two deans injured in shooting at East High School, student suspect is at-large
Two deans were injured in a shooting at East High School on Wednesday morning and the suspect, a student, remains at-large. This is a developing story.
"It was 10 months into his treatment when I finally broke in front of him, and he revealed the surprising yet profound truth he was using to guide his way through his diagnosis."
The death toll of an outbreak linked to contaminated recalled eye drops has risen and more people have lost their vision. According to an update issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the number of deaths has risen from one -- which occurred in Washington state -- to three. The CDC did not provide any information in its update about the affected patients including names, ages, sexes or where they live.
In the weeks leading up to a cardiac event, many people report similar symptoms.
At least two people have been hospitalized with Hepatitis A after eating frozen strawberries, per the CDC. Frozen fruit from Trader Joe's, Costco, others were recalled.
Studies show sleep can impact cardiovascular disease. Here's how to tell if you're getting poor sleep and what to do about it.
Researchers think that by vaccinating kids against mono, they could make multiple sclerosis a disease of the past.
Three medical professionals who also happened to be playing hockey that day took turns performing CPR to save the man's life.
More and more Canadians are ending up in the emergency room after ingesting metal bristles that get stuck in their BBQ grates.
Working with a certified diabetes educator is the best way to learn how your specific diet and lifestyle can affect your experience with type 2 diabetes. But here are a few general pieces of advice to help you get started.
Seven people have died following botched weight loss surgery abroad, an investigation has revealed.
Modern forms of hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of breast cancer by around one quarter, landmark research by Oxford University has found.
“I learned that no one’s going to fight for my health more than me,” Corinne Foxx, 28, said after her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by multiple doctors
After a Marburg virus outbreak in Tanzania, the World Health Organization said it's working with the government to "rapidly scale up control measures”
How is Wegovy different than Ozempic? What are the side effects and long-term success? Here's a breakdown of a latest weight loss medications.
After throat, breast cancer were revealed in December, 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova now says her "prognosis is excellent."
The tennis star told Piers Morgan in a new interview that before receiving the all-clear, she had previously been in a "total panic," worried that she "may not see next Christmas"
A police sergeant in Orlando, Florida, rang a bell to signify her final cancer treatment on Friday, March 17, according to officials.Footage posted to Twitter by the Orlando Police shows the sergeant, identified as Natalie Bartimac, ringing the bell as a crowd cheers around her.According to a post on the Orlando Police Twitter page, Bartimac was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2022 and never missed a day of work during her treatment. Credit: Orlando Police via Storyful
Top CDC official says surge in ‘Candida auris’ cases that was recorded in 2021 is ‘really concerning to us’
A less invasive surgery at Windsor Regional Hospital is cutting down travel, surgery and recovery time for patients diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm. The aorta is the main vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. An aneurysm is when the walls of that vessel stretch, which can lead to a tear that leaks blood or, in some cases, it can completely burst. If the aorta breaks, it can be fatal. "We're really excited about this program here in Windsor," said Dr. Maher Sabalbal,
Here are the symptoms of this deadly fungus, and how to protect your loved ones.