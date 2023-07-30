Two deadly aircraft crashes in Winnebago County, four dead, two hurt
One plane crashed into Lake Winnebago. Midair collision between two aircraft happened at EAA.
One plane crashed into Lake Winnebago. Midair collision between two aircraft happened at EAA.
via Telegram / 112Several explosions rocked Moscow early Sunday morning in a drone attack that damaged a skyscraper, left at least one person injured, and shut down airspace over the area, according to local reports.The Moscow City business center took a direct hit in the attack, with footage from the scene showing debris and smoke apparently pouring out of the building. Local outlet 112 reported that a security guard was injured in the strike, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injurie
CANMORE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash west of Calgary. Police say the plane with a pilot and five passengers aboard took off from Springbank Airport, just west of the city, on Friday night and was headed for Salmon Arm, B.C. It was reported overdue by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., and police say the centre contacted them about the plane at 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say a Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was d
The 52-year-old semi driver swerved to avoid debris falling out of a pickup truck and collided with another vehicle, according to police.
A man has been arrested for impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Scarborough Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Continental Place at around 10:30 p.m. for report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.A man driving a white BMW was travelling south on Warden when he allegedly struck a man crossing the street, police say.When emergency crews arrived, a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say a 32-ye
Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe the body of a man who went missing while tubing on Gold River in Lunenburg County earlier this week has been found.At about 7:25 a.m. Friday, a resident spotted a body floating in the water where Gold River meets the ocean, according to police.RCMP and crews from the Western Shore Fire Department retrieved the body.The remains have tentatively been identified as those of the 31-year-old tuber who went missing on Monday.The medical examiner's office is working to
A prior call to the police had come in from the same residence.
Alberta RCMP confirmed in an update on Saturday that one pilot and five passengers aboard a plane died after a late night crash in Kananaskis Country, Alta., about 100 km west of Calgary. Staff Sgt. Ryan R.J. Singleton said the aircraft left Springbank Airport near Calgary around 9:30 p.m. en route to Salmon Arm, B.C., for a church function.
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train was found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault but was acquitted of a third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter during a trial Friday. Jordan Steinke was the first of two officers to go to trial over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash that left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured. Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another office
Detectives from Glendale executed a search warrant Wednesday and detained a man who has since been released, in Havre, Montana.
A social worker with 25 years experience has been told she cannot apply for more work after she questioned whether transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was the right person to model sports bras for Nike.
Defence claims the grand jury that indicted Kohberger in May was ‘misled as to the standard of proof’
TORONTO — Rechie Valdez, who made history this week when she became the first Filipino-Canadian woman named to the federal cabinet, took an unusual path to high political office, transitioning from banking to baking to Parliament. Born in Zambia into a Filipino family that had immigrated to the southern African nation, Valdez, now 43, said the day her flight landed in Canada in December 1989 was the first time she ever put on a winter jacket. "I grew up in shorts and T-shirt and then I came to t
The New Jersey woman and her son were forced to leave the theater, the lawsuit says.
"I often wonder if people realize that marrying the wrong mate can destroy their life. The fact that most don’t keeps me up at night."
China is the largest producer of vehicles in the world, and has been for more than a decade.
The people facing a $300-million class-action lawsuit for organizing the 2022 convoy protests in Ottawa are attempting to have the case quashed altogether, or moved out of Canada's capital.Lawyers representing convoy organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and 10 other parties are preparing to argue the lawsuit should be dismissed because the legal action against them unduly limits their freedom of expression in a matter of public interest.The lawyer representing Pat King, another convoy organizer,
3 children missing for over a year found safe
Shai Howes and Oisin Barrett were both just 15 when they killed Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester in December 2021.
"It helps bolster the underlying part of the case, and of course, it's an additional set of crimes," Andrew Weissmann says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Wowed by ‘Incredible’ Twist That Makes Docs Case Against Trump ‘Much Stronger’: ‘It Is Really Good Evidence’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province won't pull funding from the Calgary Stampede after the partial settlement of a class-action lawsuit over the sexual abuse of young boys in its performance school. "(It's) the premier festival in Alberta and we just had a very glorious and exciting and successful 10 days," Smith said at a press conference in Calgary after announcing funding to fight human trafficking. Smith says she will be checking with the Stampede's Young Canadians Sch