Two dead at Virginia high school graduation shooting

STORY: A high school graduation celebration in Virginia became a tragedy Tuesday after a gunman killed at least two people outside the venue.

Police said a man armed with four handguns fired into a crowd that emerged from a commencement ceremony held at the Virginia Commonwealth University campus in downtown Richmond.

Two men, aged 18 and 36 died and five others were wounded.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man, who knew one of the victims, was arrested. He likely faces two counts of second-degree murder, in addition to other offenses, police said.

Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney said the incident was not only tragic, but traumatic for the graduating students.

[Levar Stoney, Mayor of Richmond]

“Whether it's in Richmond, whether it's in Virginia whether it's in the United States, this should not be happening anywhere. A child should be able to go to their graduation and walk up to their graduation and enjoy the accomplishments with their friends and family. This is a selfish act, a senseless act and to me it is cowardice.”

This shooting marks the 279th the US has had this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.