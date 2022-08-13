Two Dead After Plane Crash in Hanna City, Illinois

Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, according to local media.

The Peoria Journal Star reported that a man and a woman were killed in the crash.

People in the area said they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed outside a restaurant on IL-116, near the corner of Main Street, reported Jenise Rebholz of the Peoria-based 25 News Now. Credit: Thomas Kirkpatrick via Storyful

