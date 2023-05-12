Two dead, others injured in southwest Oklahoma City shooting

CBC

The body of a woman lay covered in a plastic tarp for hours just outside of her home in Burgeo, N.L. on Thursday. The woman had apparently collapsed and died of natural natural causes, but because the nearest RCMP detachment is over two hours away in Stephenville, her family and friends had to leave her where they found her. Burgeo Mayor Bill Bowles told CBC News he's not surprised by the news, adding there's been "several other" incidents within his community where a person has died and the fam