Two cars crash into an Upstate fire station, officials say

EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose
After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap
When Cammi Granato was young, she had a fantasy: she and her hockey-mad brothers would win the lottery and buy a hockey team and manage it together. This plan, they figured, was the only way Granato, as a girl, would be able to contribute. Tony and Don Granato went on to have careers in the NHL, and now, their sister is one of two women recently hired as assistant general managers of the Vancouver Canucks. "I didn't think I was going to see that come so quickly — in my lifetime," said Granato, n
TORONTO — Spain has replaced the French Barbarians as Canada's opponent in a men's rugby match July 10 at Ottawa's TD Place. "We had an agreement from the French Barbarians that they would be travelling for a two-match tour this July to the U.S.A., and Canada," Jamie Levchuk, Rugby Canada's interim CEO and managing director of revenue and fan engagement, said in a statement. "We apologize to those fans that purchased pre-sale tickets and will honour full refunds." Canada had originally been due
It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c
TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1
CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov says his team was 'on fire' in its 3-1 win versus the New York Rangers in Game 5 of their second round playoff series.
NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor
A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high
Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee
TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po
Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify
DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p
It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, sidelined from international play since November, returns to action with Canada for June games against Iran, Curaçao and Honduras. The 21-year-old from Edmonton missed Canada's last six outings after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. Davies, named CONCACAF men's player of the year in April, returned to Bayern Munich's starting 11 for its April 6 Champions League quarterfinal against Spain's Villarreal, ma
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In
CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat
Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Pavan and Humana-Paredes (1-2), who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, finished Pool-C play on Friday with a defeat against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (21-18, 21-19), that followed a victory over American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (22-20) (21-19). The reigning world champions opened th