Two Bodies Discovered After Construction Site Fire in Charlotte

The bodies of two people who were killed in a 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, were discovered on Friday, May 19, local fire officials said.

The fire, which occurred on Thursday, May 18, was deemed “accidental in nature,” the Charlotte Fire Department said. According to the department’s Facebook post, the fire “originated in an area around a spray insulation foam trailer on the structure’s ground floor.”

Local media reported that the fire took place at a construction site. The two victims were construction workers, WSOC-TV reported.

This footage was published by the Charlotte Fire Department, and shows fire fighting efforts. Credit: Charlotte Fire Department via Storyful