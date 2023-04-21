Two Arrested as 10 Family Members Killed in South Africa Shooting

Two people were arrested and one suspect shot dead by police on April 21 following a mass shooting at a house in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, that killed 10 members of the same family, seven of whom were women, a police spokeswoman said.

Footage posted by Athlenda Mathe of the South African Police Service shows a handcuffed man being led away by police. “Two suspects have been arrested by KZN police and one suspect shot dead following a mass shooting in PMB that led to the death of ten family members. 7 of the deceased are females while 3 are males. Three firearms have been recovered. Police are searching for the fourth suspect,” Mathe said on Twitter.

According to local news reports, the family members were killed at a home early Friday morning.

Police said no motive had been established. Credit: South African Police Service via Storyful