Twitter hackers likely saw some private messages

More details have emerged of last week's high-profile hacking incident on Twitter.

Hackers took over the accounts of big name individuals and major company accounts ranging from Elon Musk to Barack Obama.

On Wednesday (July 22) Twitter admitted that the hackers likely read the private messages of 36 accounts, including one belonging to an elected official in the Netherlands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It also means it's likely that some of the most famous people in the world had private messages read by hackers still at large.

It shines a light on the extent of the incident but Twitter would not answer when asked by Reuters if those 36 hacked accounts might have included "verified" accounts.

To have a "verified" accounts means accounts that have a blue badge letting the public know they are authentic.

Previously, Twitter said the attackers tweeted from 45 "verified" accounts, including well-known names like former Vice President Joe Biden and Bill Gates.

The company also said that for accounts the hackers won access to, they would have been able to see phone numbers and email addresses but not previous passwords.

The FBI is investigating the case from its San Francisco office.