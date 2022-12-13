Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council

STORY: Twitter on Monday (December 12) disbanded its Trust and Safety Council - a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions.

That’s according to an email reviewed by Reuters.

It says the firm is "reevaluating" how best to bring in outside insights - and feels the Council is no longer the answer.

About half of the social media site's workforce - around 3,700 employees - have been laid off since Elon Musk took charge of the company and introduced a cost-cutting drive.

Last week, three Council members resigned, citing safety concerns for Twitter users.

The council was comprised of various civil rights organizations, academics and other bodies

They advocated for safety and advised Twitter as it developed products, programs, and rules, according to its archived page.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.